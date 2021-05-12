New VP/Engineering For SummitMedia

Tom Scott is the new Vice President/Engineering for SummitMedia. Scott will manage engineering for all SummitMedia Markets throughout the U.S.

“We are delighted for Tom to direct all Engineering efforts for SummitMedia. It is certainly a well deserved promotion,”said Carl Parmer, CEO. “His depth of knowledge and strategic vision will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and evolve the technical side of our business.”

Scott has 30 years of engineering experience and has served as a Chief Engineer for SummitMedia, Cox Radio Group and Clear Channel Radio.