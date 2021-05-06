Smart Speakers Surge With Moms

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Edison Research has released new data from its Moms and Media 2121 study which showed 46% of moms now own a smart speaker device. That’s up 13% from the same time last year.

The new data also show 63% of U.S. moms now use voice-operated personal assistants of any kind, including smart speakers, smart phones, tablets, computers, and other devices. Of those moms who own a smart speaker, they own an average of 2.7 of the devices.

Here are some additional findings about mom from the study:

93% are connected to the Internet

81% connect to the Internet through their phone

82% are monthly online audio listeners (up from 76% last year)

76% are weekly online audio listeners (up from 70% in 2020)

64% listen to podcasts (up from 57% last year)

93% use social media with Facebook being the #1 platform at 58%

The latest installment of the annual report includes data from The Infinite Dial® series from Edison Research and Triton Digital, as well as data from Edison Research’s syndicated service The Social Habit.