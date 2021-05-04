Audacy Teams With DNA Firm

Audacy has announced a multiplatform partnership with mental health company Genomind. 15 Audacy stations in 8 markets will promote Genomind’s new Mental Health Map, a consumer DNA test.

The Audacy stations are in Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and Washington D.C.

Genomind will also sponsor for Audacy’s “I’m Listening Daily Capsules,” 60-second daily public service announcements as part of the company’s yearlong “I’m Listening” mental health initiative. And Genomind will serve as the presenting sponsor of Audacy’s annual “I’m Listening” broadcast, a live national program that brings together artists, athletes and medical specialists every September to remind listeners it’s okay to not be okay, raise awareness and end the stigma of talking about mental health.