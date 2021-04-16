Smith Returns To His Old Stomping Grounds

NAB CEO, and former Senator, Gordon Smith testified Thursday before the Senate Commerce Committee at a hearing titled “Shot of Truth: Communicating Trusted Vaccine Information.” Smith told Senators Americans turn to broadcasters first in times of emergency as a reliable source of information.

The NAB CEO said broadcasters continue to provide the public the most trusted and reliable information, staying on the air to provide critical information even, at times, when their own lives may be in danger. “Local broadcasters have been a constant companion shining light, spreading hope and supporting communities as Americans have experienced acute isolation from their families, neighbors and loved ones.”

Smith went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown once again, localism and journalism are central to broadcasting’s franchise. “Therefore, we are eager to continue to assist Congress, the Administration and local leaders by using our airwaves to carry the message America needs — and trusts — to get over the finish line with the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, as Congress considers how to best direct federal advertising dollars, we are confident that all broadcasters, especially those in small and rural markets, can drive these messages home better than any other medium.”