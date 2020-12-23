Rogan Lands Cannibas Advertising Deal

Because of marketing issues the FDA has with promoting its health benefits, CBD has not yet become a category radio can reliably tap into. Podcasts are apparently another story. CbdMD Inc has signed a one-year partnership with Joe Rogan to advertise on his podcast.

CbdMD, which makes cannabis-based gummies and bath-bombs, will be the only company to advertise cannabidiol products on Rogan’s show. CEO Martin Sumichrast told Reuters, “We stepped up to the plate and committed to Joe for next year, which is a win-win for both of us.”

Broadcast attorney David Oxenford has written extensively HERE about the advertising issues broadcasters face when considering CBD ads.

The financial details of the Rogan deal was not disclosed.