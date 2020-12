Cumulus Media Chicago has partnered with NoCap and #HAPPENS to bring about The Virtual Night We Stole Christmas concert. The event benefits Project Shine and VolunteerMatch.

The event, celebrating its 8th year and usually held live in Chicago, will now be streamed globally via NoCap starting December 23rd through Christmas Day. The event will be a multi-artist, live recorded concert.

