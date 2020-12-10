Personnel Changes at Coleman Insights

Kimberly Bryant returns as Field Coordinator and Stephanie Harper as Assistant Project Manager after their positions had been eliminated due to COVID-19. Associate Consultant Jessica Lichtenfeld is leaving the company.

Bryant has had multiple stints with Coleman Insights, culminating in her move into the Field Coordinator position in 2018. Harper joined the firm in 2018 after attending and working in various positions at Central Christian College of Kansas.

The company is now restoring the responsibilities in the Field and Research departments. “I’m thrilled that the commitments our clients have made to us for 2021 have increased my optimism about the industry’s recovery and allowed us to bring these two valuable employees back,” says Coleman Insights President Warren Kurtzman.