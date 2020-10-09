Trump Joins Limbaugh For Virtual Rally

Rush has been off the air all week getting treatment for his lung cancer, however, he’ll be back in a big way today. President Donald Trump will join Rush for what he’s calling the “largest virtual rally in radio history.” Rush has set up a special e-mail inbox for listeners to submit questions for the President.
Listeners will have the chance to submit their questions for the President. More details can be found here.
Listen to Rush making the announcement today.
RUSH WELCOMES ALL, INCLUDING ‘JOE’….but betcha ‘JOE’ won’t come on…..
Not so dopey – very true. Equal time is a real thing.
I was referencing BigA’s first comment.
‘TDS’ on full, irrational, dopey display…
What about the equal time rule? He must offer equal time to Biden, or stations will get fined.
The federal equal time rule requires broadcasters to treat a candidate for the same political office identically to every other candidate for that office. If a radio or television station sells air time to one candidate, the rule states that it must offer to sell the same amount of time to other candidates for that office.
Each time, your dopey comments become more and more inconsequential.
So he will do virtual rallies, but not virtual debates.
In other words, as long as people praise me, I’ll do it.