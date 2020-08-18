Nielsen: Radio Won The Stay-At-Home Audio Battle

According to new research from Nielsen, when Americans were told to stay home by the government due to COVID-19, they stayed with radio to stay informed.

According to Nielsen’s Total Audience Report: Work from Home Edition, 75% of people listen to music while working from home at least once a week, and 40% reported tuning in daily—the highest share percentage of media-related activity of any media outlet.

Nielsen says, despite more audio competition than ever, radio still reaches more than nine-in-10 U.S. adults each week, more than any other media platform, including 95% of Hispanic adults 18 and older.

Nielsen says that according to its Remote Workers Consumer Survey, Americans who worked from home turned to radio and podcast hosts to stay up to date on shifting pandemic guidelines and civil unrest across the country. Over half of survey respondents (53%) said they listened to talk radio, radio news and podcasts weekly.

“Remote working has placed a newfound focus on our immediate surroundings,” said Peter Katsingris, SVP, Audience Insights, Nielsen. “Many Americans have turned to radio and podcasts, even during work hours, to help them stay informed and connected to their community. Brands may want to tailor their messages to better capture the attention of multi-tasking listeners, address consumers’ concerns around their community, and focus on building trust.”

