Carton Documentary Premieres October 7

HBO’s documentary on the double life of former WFAN morning show co-host is called Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth. It’s a film about fame, greed, wild excess and self-destruction according to an HBO press release.

The documentary includes videos with his former co-host Boomer Esiason, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the Boomer & Carton crew of Al Dukes, Jerry Recco and Eddie Scozzare, WFAN boss Mark Chernoff and several of the journalists who covered his downfall.

Carton was arrested in 2017 for conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud in a ticket-selling ponzi scheme to pay off his gambling debts.. He was convicted in 2018 and spent a little over a year in jail.