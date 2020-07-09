Golic Learns He’s Out While on Vacation

It’s hard to believe Mike Golic will not land a radio gig somewhere with his 20 years experience, knowledge of all sports and desire to stay in the game. The 57-year old will see his 20-year run with ESPN come to an end July 31 when Golic & Wingo, which never really clicked like Mike & Mike (Greenberg) did, is replaced by Keyshawn Johnson and friends.

Golic joked on the air that he went away on vacation and when he came back he had an expiration date. “It certainly was not my choice. I would’ve loved to have kept doing the show, but listen, I didn’t want to be cut by the Houston Oilers. I didn’t want to be cut by the Miami Dolphins. Sometimes what you want and what happens isn’t the same.”

Golic has been getting a lot of support from fans and listeners on social media. “I appreciate what’s been going on Twitter, and the outpouring of positive thoughts. It’s been incredible what I’ve heard from people out there and I do appreciate that.”

Golic and Mike Greenberg had a successful 20-year run before Greenberg bolted for TV. Greenberg is getting his own radio show with ESPN’s radio overhaul, from 12-2. He’ll also keep his morning TV program.

Golic went on to say he has no plans to retire. “I’m still going to stay in the business. This was management’s choice to do it. Just like coaches, they have every right to do what they want to do. I would love to keep doing it, but not in the cards right now. We’ll see where it goes.”