Bucks Staying With WTMJ

Good Karma’s WTMJ Radio in Milwaukee will remain the radio home of the Bucks for the next two seasons. The flagship station of the Bucks Radio Network will continue to bring Bucks games to 15 cities on 18 different frequencies across Wisconsin.

Bucks games that will not air on 620 AM or 103.3 FM because of conflicts will air on 94.5 ESPN, a partner of WTMJ Radio.

As part of the renewed partnership, the one-hour Bucks Weekly show will continue to air on WTMJ Radio during the season, and the 90-minute Bucks and One postgame show, which debuted this season, will once again follow each Bucks game during the 2020-21 season on 94.5 ESPN.