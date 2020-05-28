What Are Consumers Ready For?

Jacobs Media released some of its findings from a national audience survey of radio listeners on the Covid-19 pandemic. The mid-May study examined a variety of behaviors, including the activities with the most interest – as well as the highest perceived risk.

The chart below represents the top seven activities that generate the most interest, along with their corresponding levels of risk.



The study was conducted May 12-14, 2020. The web survey included 16,004 respondents – listeners of 98 commercial radio stations across many formats.

See more from the survey HERE