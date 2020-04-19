Why The Former FEMA Director Loves Radio

In episode #24 of our daily podcast, former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate discusses his experience with disasters, why he’s such a strong supporter of radio and the reasons he’s pushing the FCC to get behind Geo-Targeting. LISTEN
Please make sure you subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Listen to every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.
In episode #24 of our daily podcast, former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate discusses his experience with disasters, why he’s such a strong supporter of radio and the reasons he’s pushing the FCC to get behind Geo-Targeting. LISTEN