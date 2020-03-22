Radio One Indy Offers Up Free Airtime

The Indianapolis Radio One cluster of six stations has committed to running 10,000 Public Service Announcements to assist local community service organizations affected by the coronavirus.

Market Manager Deon Levingston said, “Radio One Indianapolis has the most diverse listening audience in Central Indiana. We reach over 500,000 people weekly, across platforms ranging from R & B, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Regional Mexican, to Top 40. Our overall goal is to make sure our wide range of listeners have the necessary information and tools they’ll need to help navigate this crisis.”

The PSAs will air across all the Indianapolis Radio One brands – WHHH-FM (Hot 96.3), WNOW-FM (Radio Now 100.9), WNOW–HD3 (La Grande 105.1), WTLC-AM (The Light) and WTLC-FM (WTLC 106.7) and Telemundo 19 Indy.