LeadsRx Integrates With WideOrbit

LeadsRx customers will now benefit from the automated delivery of broadcast advertising data, while WideOrbit customers will be able to tap into multi-touch attribution capabilities across multiple advertising channels.

“By partnering with WideOrbit, LeadsRx is disrupting the game for marketers by making broadcast ad campaign data readily and equally accessible to all,” said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. “LeadsRx gives pioneering marketers instant access to the data they need to develop predictive intelligence to implement effective campaign strategies, rapidly make changes to dial-in campaigns to better target audiences, and use ad dollars more effectively in the future.”