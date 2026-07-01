Miroma Makes Big Bet On Audio With Ad Results Acquisition

London-based Miroma Group has acquired a majority stake in Ad Results Media, one of the world’s largest buyers of audio advertising, in a deal that pushes the combined group’s annual media investment past $750 million and could greatly benefit broadcast radio

Ad Results Media, which works with brands like FanDuel, Molson Coors, and ZipRecruiter, represents inventory with audiences across podcasts, YouTube, streaming platforms, and radio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Shamrock Capital, the Los Angeles private equity firm that previously owned ARM, retains a significant minority stake. ARM CEO Jordan Fox remains in his role.

The acquisition is Miroma’s most consequential US move since its founding in 2002, adding ARM to a group that now spans more than two dozen specialist agencies across entertainment, creative production, performance marketing, and technology, with more than 900 employees globally. Miroma’s existing client roster includes Adidas, Amazon Audible, McDonald’s, Live Nation, and Google, all of which now have access to ARM’s audio and radio buying infrastructure.

For radio, the deal carries real weight. ARM is an explicit buyer of broadcast radio advertising, meaning the medium now sits inside a global platform with institutional resources and a client base that major holding companies have historically handled.

The caveat for radio is in ARM’s own positioning. The agency’s emphasis on creator-led audio, podcasts, and streaming reflects where its growth has been concentrated, and how radio’s share of that $750 million in annual media investment breaks out against podcasting is not public. What the deal does confirm is that a well-capitalized independent group now sees audio as a platform worth structuring around at scale, and radio is included in that architecture.