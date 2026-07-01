Lomagistro Succeeds Roberts as Florida Broadcasters CEO

Pat Roberts may be stepping back as President of the Florida Association of Broadcasters after almost four decades, but the organization is in excellent hands. FAB EVP and Chief Operating Officer Heather Lomagistro has been named President and CEO.

Roberts, who joined FAB as a consultant in 1987 and became President in 1988, transitions to the role of President Emeritus, where he will continue in an advisory and advocacy-focused capacity during the transition.

Roberts said, “Leading FAB has been the honor of my career, and it is a place I will always champion. What I’ll carry with me isn’t any one fight we won — it’s the people, the stations, and the communities they serve. Entrusting it to Heather makes this transition an easy one. FAB is in better hands than ever.”

Lomagistro commented, “FAB is strong because of its people — the best Executive Committee, Board, and staff anywhere. My focus is on protecting what makes us special, sharpening how we operate, and making sure we are ready for whatever the future of broadcasting brings — with Florida’s broadcasters at the center of everything we do.”

“Pat leaves a legacy few in any industry will ever match. He has been the steady, fierce voice for Florida’s broadcasters, and he built something that will outlast us all,” she added.

On behalf of the Board, FAB Chairman John Soapes stated, “Pat has served FAB as a visionary leader, making this Association a best-in-class organization. His passion, dedication, and influential legislative advocacy have profoundly shaped our industry, and we are tremendously grateful for his service and the lasting legacy he created. Heather is the right leader for FAB’s next chapter. She has earned our confidence, understands the needs of our members, and has the vision and ability to lead this Association forward.”