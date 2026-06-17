Chuck Tyler Moves to Music Director at Family Life Radio

Chuck Tyler is moving from the programming chair to the music library at Family Life Radio. The Tucson-based Christian network has named Tyler as Music Director, a lateral shift from his current role as Program Director, which he has held since October 2024.

He succeeds Bill Ronning, who retires on August 28 after a lengthy tenure with the network.

Tyler brings more than three decades of programming and on-air experience to the role, with market stops in Pittsburgh, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Portland. Earlier in his career, he spent 22 years as Salem Media’s Director of Programming. Director of Broadcast Content Mike Kankelfritz will take over programming responsibilities while the PD role remains open.

Family Life Radio Chief Broadcast Officer Adam Biddell said, “I want to thank Chuck for his willingness to step into this new role and for his continued commitment to Family Life Radio. I am also grateful to Bill for his dedication and service as he prepares for retirement.”