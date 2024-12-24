Lotus Returns To San Diego Radio With $3.5M Buy-In

Lotus Communications is making its return to the San Diego market after nearly three decades, as the company acquires KFBG for $3.5 million from Local Media San Diego. The deal will also allow Lotus to reclaim the historic KFMB call letters, used until 2020.

KFBG, currently branded as 100.7 Big FM, carries a Classic Hits format that will go unchanged, per Lotus management.

As KFMB, the station gained prominence in 1975 as B100 with air personalities like Shotgun Tom Kelly. Over the years, it evolved through various formats, including Star 100.7 in the 1990s and JACK FM in 2005, before adopting its current BIG FM identity in 2020.

The sale, as first reported on by Radio Ink‘s sister publication RBR+TVBR, was facilitated by LMSD CEO Norm McKee and broker Kalil & Co. The contract includes a $245,000 escrow deposit and has been filed with the FCC for regulatory approval. Melissa G. Repp of Repp Law Firm represented Local Media San Diego in the agreement.

The acquisition expands Lotus’ portfolio, adding KFBG to a lineup of stations in Bakersfield, Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Reno, Tucson, Seattle, and Boise.