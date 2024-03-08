OUT MONDAY: Radio Ink Celebrates Black Excellence

Our March 2024 issue celebrates a golden anniversary: New York’s premier R&B station, WBLS, is turning 50! It takes a lot of work, dedication, and passion to keep a station going for half a century, and we at Radio Ink salute WBLS as they enter another half-century of excellence!

Building a legacy like WBLS has doesn’t just happen: The station has benefited from excellent leadership and, of course, a strong sales team. We celebrate both in this issue with our 12th annual African American Future Leaders list, and with education and inspiration from some of our industry’s best trainers and consultants.

Cover Story: WBLS Turns 50

Our cover story features historical photographs, an interview with WBLS/New York Program Director Cynthia Smith, and the inside scoop on how the station got its first mobile phone.

African American Future Leaders

Our 2024 list features 25 leaders from around the country, working in sales, management, programming, and as on-air talent. Each of our honorees provides their perspective on what they enjoy about working in radio, and on what is needed to make radio’s C-suites and boardrooms more inclusive.

An Interview with Skip Dillard

Columnist Loyd Ford interviews Skip Dillard, brand manager at WXBK and VP Vice President, Rhythmic AC/Throwback Formats for Audacy, about what it takes to be an industry leader in New York City today.

Email: Radio’s Secret Marketing Weapon

Veteran programming consultant Gary Berkowitz teaches you how to use email to build listener loyalty.

Publisher’s Beat

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti calls for a “Broader Path to Broadcasting” that promotes diversity in ownership.

The Wizard Of Ads

Roy Williams shows you how to create radio ads that help your advertisers tell their stories and bond with customers.

