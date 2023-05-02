Radio Experiences At Auction As MBC Marks 40 Years

The Museum of Broadcast Communications is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with an online auction and fundraiser featuring over 40 unique experiences from across broadcasting. The Chicago-based museum, which holds the Radio Hall of Fame, has lots of experiences up for bidding from local radio stations.

WGN-AM has several packages and tours. Audacy’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) will let you be producer for a day. Cumulus’s WLS-AM lets the winner visit News and Talk with Steve Cochran, or you could be DJ for a day at WLS-FM. If you’re in the Chicago area, WLIT air-talent Melissa Forman is offering up one of her Instagram-famous custom-designed cakes.

Network shows are also lending a hand. CBS Sports Network and SiriusXM’s Jim Rome is offering a meet and greet and visit to his broadcast from Super Bowl’s radio row. Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo is also letting a winner visit his SiriusXM show in NYC.

Other items up for bid outside of radio include lunch with Henry Winkler and having Bob Newhart personalize your voicemail message. The auction will take place on Charitybuzz, and interested individuals can place their bids from May 2 to May 16 at this link.