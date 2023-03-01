Leadership Conference Nets Record Number of Attendees

More than 560 local radio and TV broadcasters from across the nation gathered Tuesday in Washington, D.C. for the NAB’s annual State Leadership Conference. The convention, held at Washington Nationals Park, featured remarks from policymakers and briefings preparing attendees for meetings with legislators and regulators on March 1.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt delivered remarks about the power of local broadcasters to affect changes on legislative and regulatory issues through grassroots advocacy. Among the issues LeGeyt addressed were: the existential impact of dominant tech platforms on local journalism and advertising competition; efforts by record labels to impose new performance fees on radio stations; the ongoing rollout of ATSC 3.0 in television markets across the country; and radio’s role in the connected car.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, spoke with LeGeyt during a fireside chat. Cruz addressed the importance of local broadcasting in providing fact-based journalism in communities across the country. Cruz also spoke about the need for FCC oversight by the Senate Commerce Committee, the Committee’s confirmation hearing of Gigi Sohn held on February 14 and legislative prospects for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) thanked SLC attendees for providing local, trusted voices on the radio and TV to the people of their communities. Castor spoke about her role as lead cosponsor of the Local Radio Freedom Act, a congressional resolution opposing a performance fee on broadcast radio stations.

FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington sat down for a question-and-answer session with Rick Kaplan, NAB chief legal officer and executive vice president, Legal and Regulatory Affairs. Simington spoke about his interest in preserving AM radio in the vehicle dashboard and the role of broadcasting during times of emergency.

Other highlights included: a panel discussion on the future of broadcasting in the connected car; recognition of Missouri Broadcasters Association President and CEO Mark Gordon and South Carolina Broadcasters Association President Margaret Wallace on their upcoming retirements; and a reception attended by several members of Congress.

Today SLC attendees will travel to Capitol Hill to meet with their members of Congress to discuss broadcasters’ policy agenda for the 118th Congress. Issues include the threat of big tech platforms to broadcasters’ local journalism, the potential impact of new performance fees on local radio stations for the free promotional airplay of music, broadcasters’ efforts to ensure more diversity in their workforce and ownership and safeguarding the free flow of information to the press.