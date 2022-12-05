KOSI Raises $245,000 for Charity

Bonneville’s adult contemporary station KOSI (101.1 FM) raised more than $245,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver during its recent holiday radiothon.

The amount was about $45,000 more than the station raised for the charity last year.

“Our entire staff is very proud of our incredibly generous listeners who opened up their hearts to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child,” KOSI program director Jim Lawson said in a statement.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver operates two houses: One based in Denver, and the other in nearby Aurora.

The radiothon took place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of $245,354 was raised for the local charity.