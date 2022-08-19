GKB Expands ESPN Wisconsin Brand

ESPN programs, “Wilde and Tausch” and “Scalzo and Brust”, which currently air in both Madison and Milwaukee, are coming to Beaver Dam Wisconsin. Good Karma Brands ‘ESPN Wisconsin’ programs are being added to WBEV 1430 ESPN in Beaver Dam.

“We are excited to integrate ESPN Wisconsin programming into our lineup with the launch of 1430 ESPN,” said Ryan Gabel, GM. “Every morning, fans in Dodge County will hear from Packers Hall-of-Famer Mark Tauscher and award-winning Packers reporter Jason Wilde. In the afternoon, they can tune into former Wisconsin Badger basketball star Ben Brust and longtime ESPN Radio host Greg Scalzo. The versatility and analysis from each of the shows will make 1430 ESPN a one-stop sports station for our listeners.”

The new line-up in Beaver Dam starts August 22.