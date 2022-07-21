Hulvey Promoted to CEO of Neuhoff Communications

Neuhoff Communications COO Mike Hulvey has taken over the CEO chair from Beth Neuhoff at the company. The transition has been in the works for several months now.

Hulvey said, It is my distinct honor to assume the reins at Neuhoff Communications. We’ve worked hard to build this award-winning organization. I’m ready to build upon our firmly held values of community, innovation, grit, and excellence as this business evolves and grows into the future”

Beth Neuhoff added, “Mike has a bold vision for where this company is going. He is an excellent team builder and knows what it takes to make Neuhoff the most important and community-focused local media operation in every market we serve. With his deep understanding of our operations and ability to lead both at our company and industry level, I can’t think of a better person to take the reins of this very special company.”

Beth Neuhoff will be transitioning her role as corporate trustee of the company to Julian Hickman and Makena Neuhoff, grandchildren of the late broadcaster, Roger Neuhoff, over the next few months.

Neuhoff Communications was founded in 2003 and the company now has 20 stations in Illinois into Indiana.