WBAP Tackles School Safety Issue

By
Radio Ink
-
0

WBAP Dallas host Rick Roberts is hosting a special live broadcast on Wednesday, July 20th, called “School Security and Your Child’s Safety.” Roberts will discuss ways that DFW schools can improve their security and keep children safe with a panel of experts and community leaders.

Roberts’ guests will incude: Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn; Texas State Senator Royce West, Senate District 32; Joe Cardinale, retired NYPD Lieutenant and FOX News contributor; Brad Oliver, retired Texas Ranger and Co-Founder of Cinco Peso Training Group, which trains school districts to defend themselves against active shooters; and Sgt. Mike Mata, President of the Dallas Police Association.

You can listen to the live stream of the event HERE.

WBAP is owned by Cumulus

