WOMR Celebrates On The Cape

Cap Cod’s community radio station is celebrating 40 years. Lower Cape Communications was incorporated in 1976, received a construction permit from the FCC in 1980, and made its first broadcast on March 21, 1982.

“We are very excited to be celebrating this milestone,” said John Braden, Executive Director. “The station has really come a long way since I started; and we could never have gotten here without the ongoing support of all our Cape Cod communities.”

Braden began volunteering at the station in 1991, and has been a music DJ, spoken-word producer, and chief operator, serving on both the ops team and the board of directors before being promoted to operations manager in 2006 and executive director in 2012.

A May 1st open-house celebration is set, and other events are planned throughout the year.