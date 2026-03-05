A New Leadership Team Is Unveiled At Entravision

The company that has swiftly morphed into a digital advertising solutions operation with a global scale in late February parted ways with its President/COO after more than two decades with the Spanish-language radio and TV station owner.

On Thursday afternoon, Entravision Communications unveiled the new leaders for its U.S. media business.

First, Maria Martinez-Guzman has been named President of Entravision Media. In this role, she will lead television and digital video programming, local sales for television-only markets, as well as national sales.

Martinez-Guzman started her career in Entravision’s Rio Grande Valley operations. She rejoins Entravision after a 20-year career at Univision, where she most recently served as Executive VP of News.

“I am honored and excited to step into this role,” said Martinez-Guzman, who began her career as an Assignment Editor in February 2002. “Video has always been at the heart of my career. It’s how we inform, tell stories, and build trust. I look forward to working with our talented team to position Entravision as a leader in broadcast and streaming video.”

Second, Eduardo Maytorena has been appointed President of Entravision Audio. In this role, Maytorena will oversee radio and digital audio programming, local sales for radio-only markets, and network and national sales.

Maytorena formerly served as a Senior Vice President in Entravision’s Los Angeles market. From May 2018 through January 2025, he was associated with Spanish Broadcasting System’s Los Angeles properties, exiting as General Sales Manager after serving as Local Sales Manager.

“I’m energized to take this role,” said Maytorena, who was Creative Sales Director for Grupo Radio Centro in Los Angeles during the 2010s, when it leased an FM radio station from Emmis Communications. “Entravision has built one of the most influential platforms for Latino audiences, and I’m proud to help lead its next phase of growth. We will change the audio game and transform it into a more integrated, dynamic platform. My goal is to position Entravision Audio as the most forward-thinking Latino audio platform, driving growth across our markets.”

Finally, Winter Horton is now Chief Revenue Officer.

Horton will lead sales for Entravision’s combined markets and direct sales operations and support for all markets. He most recently served as Entravision’s Senior Advisor to the CEO, guiding the development of Entravision’s “new media model.”

Horton previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Liberman Broadcasting (the pre-bankruptcy predecessor of Estrella Media) in his second stint at the company. Before that, held the COO role at Meruelo Media, from September 2019-March 2020. However, Horton was COO of the original LBI Media, from November 1997 through August 2019.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role and collaborate with an exceptional team as we bring the full strength of our media platforms to market,” said Horton. “Leveraging our deep resources and unrivaled connection to our audiences, I am excited to sharpen our client focus and deploy innovative sales operations that will drive significant, accelerated, and more measurable growth than ever before.”

With Chief Financial Officer Mark Boelke taking the former COO duties of Jeff Liberman, Jeff DeMartino has been promoted from General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer as Entravision confirmed the following roles for three other leaders:

Jessica Martinez will serve as EVP of Digital Products & Operations

LeaAnna Hernandez will serve as EVP of AI Strategy

Fred Roggin will serve as President of Entravision Digital. He’s widely known across Southern California for his time as a sports anchor at KNBC-4 and, later, as a news anchor for Entravision’s KMIR-36 in Palm Springs, Calif.