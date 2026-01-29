Radio Hall of Fame Preps Nomination Window for 2026 Class

The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee is preparing to open the submission window for its 2026 induction class, inviting industry professionals and listeners to suggest potential honorees as the process moves toward an industry-wide vote later this year.

Suggestions for potential honorees may be submitted through the Hall of Fame’s website from February 1 through March 31 for consideration by the Nominating Committee. Following the submission period, 24 individuals will be selected as official nominees and advance to the next round for voting.

Last year’s Class included Tom “Mojo” Carballo, Alice Cooper, Colin Cowherd, DeDe McGuire, Mike McVay, Martha Quinn, Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, Scott Simon, Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart, and Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott. The 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will again take place in the Museum of Broadcast Communications’ hometown of Chicago, this time on October 8 at the Fairmont Hotel.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green said, “We look forward to receiving suggestions from around the country of worthy broadcasters deserving to be nominated for Radio Hall of Fame induction. There are so many deserving candidates worthy of earning the radio industry’s highest honor as we begin the process of inducting this year’s Hall of Fame class in October.”

Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin added, “We rely on industry and listener input and suggestions in this process. Our 24-person Nominating Committee gains valuable additional insight and knowledge as a result of the suggestions coming from thousands of individuals each year.”