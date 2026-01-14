AWMF Gives Media Makers an Extra Week to Enter 2026 Gracies

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has added a grace period in the call for entries for the 51st Annual Gracie Awards, honoring women who are redefining storytelling across radio, television, streaming, and digital media.

While the regular deadline with no additional fee remains January 22, the new final deadline for submissions is January 29 at 11:59p ET.

Entries are open to individuals, networks, and organizations producing work that advances the portrayal and representation of women in media.

The 2026 awards add several new audio categories, including Audio Podcast Host in three categories of Lifestyle, Educational, and Sports, as well as Video Podcast and Video Podcast Host/Co-Host. Updated categories include Substack/E-Newsletter/Blog and Unscripted/Reality Television National.

The awards are once again co-chaired by The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen, McVay Media Consulting President Mike McVay, and Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell. National winners will be recognized at the Gracies Gala on May 19 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, while local and student winners will be celebrated at the Gracies Luncheon on June 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

Eligible entries must have aired between January 1 and December 31, 2025. The early bird deadline is December 11, 2025, and all entries must be submitted by January 22, 2026. Full submission guidelines and category details are available via the AWMF site.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “Each year, the Gracies spotlight extraordinary talent who are shaping the future of media. For more than five decades, these awards have honored powerful storytelling and representation while fueling the Foundation’s ability to invest in scholarships and programs that empower the next generation of women in our industry.”

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating more than 50 years of advancing women in media. Whether through sponsorship, participation, or promotion, you can help shape the future of media and storytelling.”