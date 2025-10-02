NAB Crystal Radio Awards Return to DC for 40th Anniversary

The National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Radio Awards are returning to Washington, DC, as the ceremony prepares to commemorate its 40th anniversary. The Crystals honor radio stations for outstanding community service efforts over the past year.

The ceremony is set for March 3, as part of the NAB State Leadership Conference. The awards moved from April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas to the SLC this past March, to coincide with broadcasters’ annual lobbying trip to Capitol Hill.

A judging panel made up of broadcast industry leaders and community service representatives will review applications and select 50 finalists, with 10 stations named winners.

The 2026 eligibility period runs from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025. Stations must submit entries through the My NAB portal, detailing community service initiatives from the past year. The deadline for submissions is October 31, with finalists announced in February.