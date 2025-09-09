Next RMSS Webinar Explores Sales Leadership In 2025 With CSS

Hiring is tough. Pipelines feel slow. Decision makers are tougher to get to. And still, sales goals don’t budge. If you’re a sales manager looking for clarity, not clichés, join Radio Ink and the Center for Sales Strategy for the next Radio Masters Sales Series webinar.

On Tuesday, September 23, at 2p ET, The Power of Better: Real Talk for Sales Managers will put you in the middle of a fast-moving, no-fluff 30 minutes with CSS SVP/Senior Consultant Stephanie Downs and Midwest Communications Nashville Sales Manager Emily Ward, hosted by Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats.

Backed by fresh data from the 2025 CSS Media Sales Report, this is an honest, solutions-focused conversation about what’s really happening in sales – and what you can actually do about it.

We’ll unpack the disconnects between leadership and reps, share real-world ideas that work, and offer a clear path forward built on better tools, stronger coaching, and smarter team development.

What you’ll take away:

Clarity on what’s slowing your process – and how to speed it up

New ways to approach tech, training, coaching, and team structure

Tools for closing the optimism gap between managers and sellers

Realistic strategies for growing your team and your bottom line

A perspective shift that can reset your expectations and your results

REGISTER HERE FOR THIS FREE SALES EVENT. Because sales leadership isn’t about perfection. It’s about getting better, together.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.