MIW, NABLF Seek LAUNCH Mentee for Women In Radio Tech

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and NAB Leadership Foundation have opened the submission window for the 2025 LAUNCH Mentorship Program. Now in its third year, LAUNCH is designed to cultivate emerging female talent in broadcast engineering, audio production, and technical operations.

Sponsored by Mr. Master and Premiere Networks, the year-long program matches a rising technical professional with a senior industry mentor. The mentorship includes in-depth training, leadership development, and hands-on experience across FCC compliance, RF systems, digital audio, EAS, streaming, automation, and more.

The 2025 mentee will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, offering added exposure to the evolving broadcast technology landscape. Applications are open through September 18.

Last year’s LAUNCH mentee was Premiere Networks’ Rachel Haggerty.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “The LAUNCH program is a cornerstone of MIW’s mission to open doors for women in every corner of broadcasting. By focusing on engineering and technical operations, we’re not only providing critical skills and mentorship, but also ensuring that women have a strong voice in shaping the future of our industry.”

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke added, “As the industry embraces innovation, we are proud to champion organizations that share our commitment to advancing opportunity and empowering future leaders who will shape the future of local media.”