OUT MONDAY: Rich Tunkel, Nielsen, and Radio’s Real Promise

It’s been a year of transformation at Nielsen, and radio is watching closely. With the 3-Minute AQH change, new audience expectations, and a digital diary shift on the way, how Nielsen moves forward directly impacts how stations prove value to advertisers.

That’s why our August issue of Radio Ink Magazine features Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel for an in-depth conversation about the future of radio measurement, the surprises in today’s listening habits, and how broadcasters can use data to both serve communities and strengthen their bottom line.

This issue also spotlights the people shaping programming today with The Best Program Directors in America, our annual feature honoring 25 PDs from top markets to small towns who share how they keep teams motivated, connect with audiences, and respond to the fast rise of AI in their work.

Technology and AI run throughout this edition, with contributions from Yaman Coskun and Dara Kalvort on how AI is transforming everything from sales productivity to content creation. At the same time, Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti reminds readers why the “handshake and hug” of local radio’s human connection can never be replaced.

Also inside:

Roy Williams explores what creativity really means.

Gary Berkowitz rediscovers radio’s local power on a summer road trip.

Paige Nienaber shows how to create a holiday “vibe” that sticks.

John Shomby reveals why the next great talent may already be in your building.

Loyd Ford offers ways to stay positive and productive.

Mike Jensen demonstrates why mentorship still matters in radio sales.

Plus, career milestones, community impact, and industry nostalgia.

With Nielsen setting the course for how advertisers measure success, and AI transforming how stations operate, the August issue of Radio Ink delivers the tools, insights, and inspiration broadcasters need to close out 2025 strong and step into 2026 with confidence.

