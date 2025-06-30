Suzanne Nance to Exit All Classical Radio After 10 Years as CEO

It’s a literal Irish goodbye for Suzanne Nance, as the President and CEO of All Classical Radio (KQAC) has announced she will step down later this year after a decade at the helm of the Portland-based public station.

Nance, who joined All Classical in 2015, will relocate to Ireland to reunite with her husband, conductor and composer Desmond Earley, where she is also set to take on a leadership role with a major European arts institution.

During her tenure, Nance oversaw a period of transformational growth for All Classical Radio, expanding its digital footprint and international reach, increasing listenership, and launching the International Children’s Arts Network. She also led the development of the station’s new state-of-the-art headquarters in downtown Portland’s KOIN Tower.

The station’s Board of Directors will initiate a national search for Nance’s successor in the coming weeks.

Nance commented, “I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary chapter of my life. It has been an honor to lead this remarkable organization and to work alongside a phenomenal Board of Directors and our ever-inspiring Board Chair, Elaine Durst. We truly have an exceptional team and a vibrant, supportive community of listeners. While I am excited for this new chapter in Ireland, I will always carry Portland and All Classical in my heart.”

Durst stated, “Suzanne has transformed All Classical Radio into a world-class cultural institution. Her vision, creativity, and dedication to excellence have inspired all of us, and her impact will be felt for generations.”