Nominations Open for 2025’s Best Managers in Radio

Behind every great station is a leader who makes it happen. The strategist. The motivator. The steady hand navigating an industry that never stands still.

Radio Ink Magazine is now accepting nominations for our 2025 Best Managers in Radio list — and we’re looking for the managers who don’t just adapt to change, they lead through it. If you know a General Manager, Market Manager, or Regional Vice President who delivers growth, inspires teams, and sets the standard, now’s the time to make sure they get the recognition they deserve.

The 2025 honorees will be featured in the September issue of Radio Ink. But don’t wait – nominations close Monday, July 14 at 8p ET.

Loading…