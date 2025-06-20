Blast From The Past: Ian Kranitz, 1970

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ian Kranitz at student-run WHSJ-FM in Southfield, MI.

Kranitz, who was serving as a board-op, is using the renowned (and nigh indestructible) Electro-Voice 635A microphone. He tells Radio Ink, “Only the top DJs got to use the ‘triple 6’ Electro-Voice 666.” Today, Ian is Research Director at MediaCo, formerly Estrella Media.

Thanks, Ian! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.