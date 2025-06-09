RAB’s Mike Hulvey Joins RMSS To Talk Gen Z in Radio Sales

Think that Gen Z doesn’t want to work? Radio Ink is sounding the alarm: it’s time to wake up to the realities of recruiting and retaining Gen Z in radio sales at our next free Radio Masters Sales Series webinar: Catching Zs: Wake Up Your Next Gen Recruitment.

On Tuesday, June 24, at noon ET, join Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats and RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey for an essential conversation for managers, sales leaders, and anyone looking to build the next generation of sellers.

Mike will share his front-line insights from NAB Show 2025 and from his work with college students through the Radio Talent Institutes. Hulvey’s message is clear: Gen Z isn’t disinterested – they’re just different, and the industry needs to adapt to recruit them effectively.

What attendees will learn:

How to attract Gen Z talent using the platforms and values they respond to

What today’s college students are saying about careers in radio sales

Why traditional recruitment models no longer work – and what to do instead

How to build a work culture that engages and retains younger sellers

MEET THE SPEAKER

As president and CEO of RAB, Mike Hulvey leads radio’s advocacy efforts by helping to drive business, grow advertising revenue, communicate radio’s digital transformation, and help attract new sales talent through recruitment and training efforts.

Hulvey joined the organization in April 2024. Before RAB, Mike was CEO at Neuhoff Communications, Inc., an independent broadcasting company that owned and operated 20 radio stations in Illinois and Indiana, along with a revenue-generating digital business.

ABOUT THE RADIO MASTERS SALES SERIES

For the past three years, Radio Ink‘s Radio Masters Sales Summit has brought together radio’s greatest sales minds – creatives, executives, and visionaries – to help sellers across the US generate serious revenue. Now we’ve introduced the Radio Masters Sales Series – a free monthly webinar designed to equip radio sales professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to stay ahead in our ever-changing industry.