Blast From The Past: Jerry Bishop

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Jerry Bishop.

Bishop, who began his radio career under the name Bill Bishop at San Diego’s KCBQ in 1963, moved to Los Angeles in 1965, where he worked at KLAC, KFI, KKDJ, KIIS, and KGIL. He later transitioned into voice-over work, announcing the syndicated game show Cross Wits from 1975 to 1980 and serving as the voice of the Disney Channel from 1983 to 1997. He is best known as the longtime announcer for the syndicated courtroom series Judge Judy.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.