Mornings WIL Get ‘Way More Fun’ For Hubbard

Come April 28, listeners to a Country station serving St. Louis will have a new morning team to tune to, starting at 6am Central. If any listeners to WIL-FM have lived in Cincinnati recently, the pair of personalities may sound familiar.

That’s because Jesse & Anna are adding the Hubbard Radio FM in the Gateway City to their current role as the WUBE “B105” morning duo, extending their audience to a second company-owned station.

The WUBE on-air hours remain 5:30am-10am Eastern.

Jesse Tack and Anna Marie have been teaming since August 2022 and first were heard in afternoons. They shifted to morning drive in September 2024. Anna Marie was previously with WMDH “NASH FM 102.5” in Muncie, Ind.; Tack has been associated with WUBE since 2008.

The arrival of Jesse & Anna at WIL-FM means Kasey Washausen will shift to middays, bringing a live talent to the time slot.