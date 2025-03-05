iHeartMedia Chief Legal Officer Jordan Fasbender Resigns

iHeartMedia Chief Legal Officer Jordan Fasbender has announced her resignation to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Fasbender will remain with iHeartMedia through April 1 to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities

Fasbender had recently signed a new agreement with iHeartMedia, which would have extended her role through at least 2026 with automatic annual renewals beyond that date. That contract also expanded her title from General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer.

According to an SEC filing, Fasbender’s departure is not related to any disagreements over company operations, policies, or practices, according to the broadcaster.

She has been with the company since December 2020, initially joining as General Counsel before being promoted to Chief Legal Officer in November 2024. Her expanded role also included retaining her Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary titles.

Before iHeart, Fasbender served as Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at 21st Century Fox, contributing significantly to The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of the studio. She began her career as an associate at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

iHeart has yet to name a successor.