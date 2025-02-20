MIW and CRB Continue Mentorship for Women in Country Radio

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and CRB have opened applications for the second year of their Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio program, designed to support female leadership in the format.

The year-long mentorship program provides one participant with direct access to industry leaders, networking opportunities, and career development resources.

The program is open to women who are currently employed full-time at a U.S.-based country radio station and have at least five years of industry experience. The selected mentee will receive one-on-one guidance from top professionals in country radio and gain access to leadership development opportunities. The program also includes an invitation to attend the 2026 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, a key industry event.

Applications are now open and will be accepted through March 22, 2025.

CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “CRS is thrilled to continue with MIW in launching the ‘Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Country Radio’ program,” commented Executive Director, RJ Curtis. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering diversity and empowering women within the country radio industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby commented, “At MIW, our mission is to elevate and support women in radio, and this mentorship is a vital part of that effort. Country radio has a rich history and a bright future, and we are grateful for the continued partnership with CRS as we cultivate the next generation of female leaders who will shape the industry.”

2024 mentee Sarah Weaver added, “Being a part of this mentorship was truly a game-changer for me. The connections, guidance, and opportunities I received through MIW and CRS were invaluable. I encourage anyone passionate about growing in country radio to apply.”