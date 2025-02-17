Radio Ink to Crown the Top PDs in Country Radio at CRS 2025

As CRS 2025 prepares to bring the industry’s top talent, programmers, and executives together in Nashville this week, Radio Ink is set to recognize the Top PDs in Country Radio for 2025 as the kick-off to one of the event’s most highly anticipated nights.

The awards will take place before Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley on Thursday, a songwriter-focused showcase highlighting some of Country music’s biggest hitmakers. Being featured in this month’s issue of Radio Ink Magazine, this accolade honors the programmers who continue to elevate the format and drive success for stations nationwide.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti – who will be on hand to present the awards – said, “The opportunity to honor the top program directors of country radio, one of, it not the most, popular of formats, is always a special thrill. Year in and year out, through every kind of upturn, downturn, disasters and even a pandemic, their dedication, creativity, adaptability, and leadership continue to set the bar for anyone who aspires to join their ranks.”

“We believe the presentation of these awards has become an integral part of CRS and we know something that the PDs especially look forward to,” she added.

Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley will feature performances from Old Dominion, Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Johnny Clawson. The event, a staple of CRS, celebrates the songwriters behind the hits that dominate Country radio. The evening will also feature Drake Hyde, winner of the Loot8 virtual singer/songwriter competition, rounding out a lineup that highlights the craft behind the songs that drive Country radio.

For those attending CRS, on-site registration will open on February 19, with more details available on the CRS website.