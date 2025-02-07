Hispanic Radio Stars: Medallas de Cortez Nominations Now Open

The 2025 Medallas de Cortez award nominations are now open. The highly coveted awards will be presented at the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference, June 11-12 in Houston. Now is the opportunity for YOU to nominate the shining stars in the Hispanic radio industry.

Named in honor of KCOR founder Raoul Cortez, nominations across seven categories are now open to anyone involved in the success of Hispanic radio.

Nominate your candidates HERE!

Have a favorite marketing campaign? Celebrate your marketing guru or an advertiser by recognizing their attention-grabbing campaigns that create excitement and help drive attention to Hispanic radio and among Hispanic consumers.

Let’s hear it for the radio sales reps who work tirelessly to generate revenue for your station! These dedicated sellers build meaningful relationships with your clients while reaching out and developing new clients. Show your appreciation with a nomination.

Is your Program Director bringing in great ratings? Did your station’s radio personality seamlessly engage and entertain their audience in 2024? Honor them with a nomination for a Medallas de Cortez award.

Other categories include: Personality of the Year, DOS/Sales Manager of the Year, Market/General Manager of the Year, and Station of the Year.

The deadline for submissions is April 11 at 8p ET/5p PT.

Winners will be announced and awarded at the two-day Hispanic Radio Conference at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, on June 11 and 12. Early bird registration is now open, along with a limited room block at the Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental.

Agenda announcement coming soon!