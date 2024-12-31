Happy New Year from Radio Ink

As 2024 draws to a close, we take a moment to reflect on a year of radio’s resilience in the face of uncertainty. There are likely some tough days ahead for the industry, but – ultimately – 2025 offers a fresh chapter filled with potential as long as we put in the work.

This year brought sweeping changes to Radio Ink. We celebrated the launch of our first rebrand in three decades in print and online. We introduced the Radio Wrap. We also brought the industry together in San Antonio, Cincinnati, and New York City for our signature events.

To you, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your support, whether through daily headlines, monthly print magazine, or event participation at the Hispanic Radio Conference, Radio Masters Sales Summit, and Forecast. You inspire us to continue evolving and advocating for the radio industry. As we step into 2025, we remain committed to keeping you informed and connected to the heart of broadcasting.

While we briefly pause our daily headline schedule tomorrow to ring in the new year with loved ones, please note we will bring you a special 2024 Radio Wrap on Thursday, January 2 with the most influential and impactful stories of the past year.

Our regular headlines will return on Friday, January 3.

Here’s to a prosperous and transformative 2025 for radio and for you. Thank you for being part of our journey – happy New Year!

Many happy returns,

The Radio Ink Team