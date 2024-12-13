OUT MONDAY: Meet Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars

2025 is coming at us with lightning speed. A new presidential administration takes office in January, and the FCC will gain new leadership. It’s a new regulatory and technological environment for radio as AI continues transforming how everyone lives and works.



This month, Radio Ink looks forward to the coming year with content that addresses technology, social media, the importance of recruiting (and retaining) new talent, and best practices for selling in 2025!



Here’s what you can look forward to in the December 2024 issue of Radio Ink:

Cover Interview: Grace Agostino of Nueva Network

Known online as “The Radio Lady,” Grace Agostino is Vice-President of Network Sales at Nueva Network. Our interview begins with a conversation about how she got into radio as a college student and moves on to discussions on how sales professionals can effectively use social media, the importance of brands advertising in small markets, multicultural marketing, and how young people can fully develop their radio careers.

Meet Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars

Our 30 and Under Superstars list introduces you to radio’s youngest, and brightest, talent. We asked each honoree about what got them into radio, how they use AI in their work, and how radio can recruit young people into its ranks. Their answers were thoughtful and, in many cases, surprising!

We Can’t Afford the Same Old Lang Syne

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti reminds the industry that it can no longer “kick the can” on multiple issues, such as keeping AM radio in dashboards, preserving local journalism, and encouraging minority ownership of radio stations through the reinstatement of the minority tax certificate.

AI: Your Free Digital Sales Assistant

Columnist Dara Kalvort shows how you and your team can use free AI tools to automate processes, do market research, understand your prospects’ needs, and create sales pitches.

Plus, the best in training and ideas from Roy Williams, Jim Reilly, Charese Frugé, and our other regular columnists.

