Hughes and Coomer Score Extended Contract On Cubs Radio

Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes and analyst Ron Coomer will remain in the broadcast booth for the Chicago Cubs, signing multiyear contract extensions to continue calling games on Audacy’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) starting in 2025, according to Chicago Sun-Times deputy editor Jeff Agrest.

Hughes has been the Voice of the Cubs since 1996 and was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. His career in Major League Baseball broadcasting began with the Minnesota Twins in 1983 before moving to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent 12 seasons.

Hughes has worked beside Cubs radio legend Ron Santo until Santo’s passing in 2010. Hughes then worked alongside Keith Moreland for three seasons before teaming up with Coomer in 2014.

Coomer spent nine seasons in the MLB with four teams, including the Cubs, before transitioning to the booth. Before joining the Cubs Radio Network, he called games for the Minnesota Twins.

670 The Score has been the radio flagship for the Cubs since 2016.