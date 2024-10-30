Tomorrow Night, The Ghouls Scare Forecast’s Early Bird Away

We don’t mean to scare you, but when the ghosts, goblins, and monsters come out on Halloween, it’s going to frighten away the early bird bringing the discounts to Forecast 2025. Lock in your seat now before registration rises to its full price on November 1.

REGISTER HERE

Some of the treats in store for you at Forecast 2025:

Futurist and best-selling author Matt Britton discussing AI’s revolutionary future in radio and TV

Consumer Technology Association Senior Director Brian Comiskey talking tech trends for broadcasters with Fred Jacobs

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt in conversation with Ad Fontes Media’s Lou Paskalis and ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy on the battle to keep newsroom lights on

NewsNation NY Bureau Chief Lee Harris leading our Executive Super Session

The financial outlook from BMG 360, Miller Kaplan, BIA Advisory Services, and Kagan

And more!

Sink your fangs into the Early Bird savings before the Halloween deadline, or you’ll be left howling because you could have had a better deal!

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site.