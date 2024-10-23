Nominations Now Open For Radio’s Top Digital Sellers of 2025

For the second year, Radio Ink is celebrating the Top Digital Sellers & Managers in Radio who are buoying the industry. Not only are they bringing more than 21% of radio’s total ad revenue, but they’re also bringing new clients to AM/FM who want to try “something new.”

As the radio industry evolves, local radio sellers are capturing digital revenue from outside competitors, and Radio Ink aims to recognize those individuals who are not just adapting to the changing landscape but are also leading the way.

The nominations are open to all local, regional, and national Digital Managers, Digital Sales Managers, as well as Digital Salespeople. Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, November 5, at 8p ET/5p PT and honorees will be recognized in our January 2025 issue.